SMITHVILLE — As the nation's largest federal provider of water-based recreation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, which oversees Smithville Lake, stresses water safety and urges extra caution while in or around water during the holiday, according to a press release.
"Many people are eager to get outside and enjoy water-based recreation as part of their Fourth of July celebration," the release states. "Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy scenic river and lake views while taking advantage of picnicking, hiking, camping, fishing, boating and swimming opportunities."
Unfortunately, some celebrations end tragically due to accidents in, on and around the water. To ensure a safe recreation experience over the holiday and throughout the year, the Corps urges visitors to practice the following public safety tips:
Leave your fireworks at home
• A fireworks display will occur over Smithville Lake and other area lakes or communities
• Fireworks are not allowed at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land or waters
• Use of fireworks increase risk of wildfires during dry conditions
• Misuse of fireworks could result in personal injury
Beat the heat
• Take frequent breaks during outdoor activities
• Wear sunscreen
• Stay hydrated with water and non-caffeinated beverages
• Avoid excessive alcohol; alcohol and drugs contribute to 20% of all boating fatalities
Wear your life jacket
• 90% of drowning victims at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lakes and rivers were not wearing life jackets
• Drowning is the nation’s second leading cause of accidental death
• Many people overestimate their swimming ability and swim beyond their limits
Pay attention while boating
• Inattentive boating is the leading cause of boating accidents
• Obey all navigation rules established in your state
• Be a defensive boater
• Pay attention to and follow all regulatory buoys and be aware of lake conditions
Recreate responsibly following CDC guidelines
• Keep a distance of 6 feet
• Don’t overcrowd shelter houses, swim beaches, trails or boat ramps
• Don’t litter; take your trash with you
• Frequently wash/sanitize hands and wipe common surfaces such as picnic tables
It is encouraged to take time to practice all of these safety tips while recreating over the busy Independence Day holiday, the release states.For other safety tips, check out youtu.be/42GKqlNQyr8.
