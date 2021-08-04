Country concert this weekend in Kearney

KEARNEY — The Kearney Amphitheater concert schedule rolls on this weekend with the Kearney Country Showdown Saturday, Aug. 7. The amphitheater is located north of downtown Kearney in Jesse James Park off Missouri Highway 33.
The show features performances from Big Time Grain Co., Craig Sheller, Cody Vanderau and headliner Tate Stevens.
With powerful vocals, a compelling life story and irresistible personality, Stevens won Fox's "X Factor" reality competition in 2012 and scored a Top 5 album. His song "Holler If You're With Me," debuted during a Pepsi commercial that aired during the Grammys.
"Music drives me," he said. "It is really deep down in my soul. That is who I am: the music."
Stevens, a Missouri native, said he loves when members of the audience say, "That song spoke to me."
"I think people see that there's a realness there," he said. "I don't know too many guys that get manicures or shave their chests. I don't think the majority of people wear fancy clothes. I am the guy next door; everybody knows me. I am your neighbor, the guy who lives down the street."
Tickets for the show can be purchased online at kearneyamphitheater.com.
The concert starts at 5 p.m. Gates open an hour before the show.
