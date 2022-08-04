KEARNEY — The Kearney Amphitheater 2022 summer concert series rolls on this weekend with the Kearney Country Showdown Saturday, Aug. 6. The show starts at 5 p.m. Gates open an hour before the show in Jesse James Park off Missouri Highway 33 north of downtown Kearney.
The Country Showdown will bring two regional artists to perform head to head: Noe Palma and Travis Marvin, both veterans of the Kearney Amphitheater stage.
Born in Ottawa, Kansas and currently residing in Kansas City, Martin is a singer/songwriter who grew up soaking in the sounds of Randy Travis, Garth Brooks and George Strait.
Palma, who grew up in the Kansas City metro area, started singing when he first heard Elvis Presley sing “All Shook Up.”
Tickets are available online at kearneyamphitheater.com or at the gate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.