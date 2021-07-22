LIBERTY —Similar to the Liberty Police Department’s Coffee with a Cop efforts where officers and the community can meet up to chat, the department is again offering Custard with a Cop Tuesday, July 27. This event will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in front of the Liberty Police Department, 101 E. Kansas St.
The gathering will include a free scoop of Sheridan’s Frozen Custard rather than the hot beverage. The event provides community members a chance to ask questions about the city and law enforcement in friendly environment.
