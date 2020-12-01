Dickens descendant delivers virtual performances for MCPL

Gerald Dickens, the great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens, will return to Mid-Continent Public Library virtually this holiday season for his annual rendition of "A Christmas Carol."
This year, Dickens has pre-recorded his performance in Rochester, England, where his great-great-grandfather took inspiration for his writing. The spirited one-man performance, in which Dickens’ depicts all 26 characters, will be available to be viewed online at the following times:
10 a.m. Tuesday, December 15
6 p.m. Saturday, December 19
10 a.m. Monday, December 21
7 p.m. Tuesday, December 22
A professional actor in England, the energetic Dickens — who has been performing for MCPL audiences for more than 25 years — leaps, laughs, and sobs as he portrays the voices of "A Christmas Carol," bringing the classic to life with his dramatic rendition and striking resemblance to his great-great-grandfather, a press release states. Customers must register in advance at mymcpl.org/Dickens, and they will then receive an emailed coupon code to view the special 75-minute performance online through Vimeo.
In addition to the virtual performance, MCPL will host two live Q&A sessions with Gerald Dickens, during which he will share his experiences filming "A Christmas Carol: A Special Virtual Performance by Gerald Dickens" on location in Rochester.
The Q&As will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 and at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Like the performance, advance registration is required for the Q&As at mymcpl.org/Dickens. Participants will be emailed a Zoom access code 15 minutes before the start of the program. Guests must sign into the room prior to the start of the program. Admittance to the classroom will close five minutes after the program's start time. Space is limited.
As well as Dickens’ performance, the Library is offering a host of other virtual holiday programs for all ages this season, including:
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1; Night Before Christmas Carol
• Join Charles Dickens in his study for a very special night as he creates his holiday classic, "A Christmas Carol." Join David zum Brunnen in this special virtual program as he portrays 17 characters as well as Charles Dickens himself. Recommended by the Dickens family, MCPL is privileged to offer this performance to continue its Dickens tradition, the release states. Each program will be followed by a question and answer session with David Zum Brunnen. Please register separately for the Q&A.
• 7 p.m. Dec. 3; Let’s Draw: Reindeer Fun (Zoom)
• 4 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Winter Wonderlaughs (MCPL360 Facebook page)
• 10 a.m. Dec. 4 and Jan. 4; Winter Yoga Adventure (MCPL360 Facebook page)
• 10 a.m. Dec. 8; Read & Sing with Mr. Stinky Feet: "Hark It’s Harold the Angel" (MCPL360 Facebook page)
• 7 p.m. Dec. 9; The Wires: An Intimate Christmas Concert (MCPL360 Facebook page)
• 7 p.m. Dec. 10; Christmas: From Ireland to the Ozarks (MCPL360 Facebook page)
• 10 a.m. Dec. 10 and 7 p.m. Dec. 23; Jim “Two Crows” Wallen Presents: A Visit with Santa Claus (MCPL360 Facebook page)
• 10 a.m. Dec. 15; It’s Cookie Time (MCPL360 Facebook page)
• 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 10 a.m. Dec. 18; The Thomas/DeLancey Duet: Traditional Acoustic Music (MCPL360 Facebook page)
• 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 10 a.m. Dec. 19; The Dickens Carolers (MCPL360 Facebook page)
• 10 a.m. Dec. 22; Mr. Stinky Feet's Christmas (MCPL360 Facebook page)
• 4 p.m. Dec. 23; Mad Science Happy Holidays Show (Zoom)
• 10 a.m. Jan. 5; Happy New Year! (MCPL360 Facebook page)
Find more information about each of these programs and register at mymcpl.org/Holiday.
