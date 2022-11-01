Gerald Dickens

Gerald Dickens, the great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens, stops in Kansas City and the Mid-Continent Public Library System, to tell his versions of Dickens' stories.

 Submitted Photo/Ian Dickens

Gerald Dickens, the great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens, will return to Mid-Continent Public Library to kick off this holiday season with his annual rendition of "A Christmas Carol."

During his one-man performance, Dickens leaps, laughs, and sobs as he portrays the voices of nearly all the characters, and his energy and striking resemblance to his ancestor bring the classic to life. Registration is required for the free Dickens’ in-person performances at mymcpl.org/Holidays, according to a press release. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.