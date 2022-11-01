Gerald Dickens, the great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens, will return to Mid-Continent Public Library to kick off this holiday season with his annual rendition of "A Christmas Carol."
During his one-man performance, Dickens leaps, laughs, and sobs as he portrays the voices of nearly all the characters, and his energy and striking resemblance to his ancestor bring the classic to life. Registration is required for the free Dickens’ in-person performances at mymcpl.org/Holidays, according to a press release.
"A Christmas Carol with Gerald Dickens, A Special Engagement," will be held: 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at the Midwest Genealogy Center, 3440 S. Lee's Summit, Independence; and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Woodneath Library Center auditorium, 8900 NE Flintlock Road, Kansas City.
A professional actor in England, Dickens has been performing for MCPL audiences for nearly three decades. This year, in addition to "A Christmas Carol," Dickens will perform "A Child’s Journey," another work by Charles Dickens recounting a train journey from Portland, Maine, to Boston, Massachusetts, during which he met a 12-year-old girl who considered him her literary hero.
These performances of "Gerald Dickens Presents: A Child's Journey" will be held: 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Midwest Genealogy Center; and 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Woodneath Library Center.
In addition to Dickens’ performances, the library is offering a variety of holiday programs in November and December. Find more information about each of these programs and register at mymcpl.org/Holidays.
