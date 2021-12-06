KEARNEY — The community is invited to participate in a dodgeball tournament in January to benefit Kearney Enrichment Council and Firehouse Community Center’s after-school program Spark Studios.
The tournament fundraiser will run from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 15, in the gym of Radiant Life Church, 704 N. Jefferson St.
There will be an adult and youth divisions as well as a free agent game and raffle with prizes. Learn more, including costs, at facebook.com/events/573341230410894.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.