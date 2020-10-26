Drive-thru trunk or treat featured this weekend

SMITHVILLE — Cosentino's Price Chopper in Smithville is hosting a Halloween Drive Thru Trunk or Treat this weekend from 4-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31.
Treat bags will be available for children in the parking lot of the new Price Chopper in Smithville Marketplace along U.S. Highway 169.
Participants will remain in their vehicles providing safe physical distance during the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be enough candy for the first 500 trunk or treaters. All employees will be wearing masks and practice food safety, a press release states.
