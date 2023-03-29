Maureen Brummer gets love from three of her grandchildren, Amelia Hartke, Andrew Hartke and Maya Hartke during an Easter event in Kearney last year. This year, a wealth of Easter events await Northland families.
Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
during the Gladstone Flashlight Egg Hunt, kids get to pose for photos with the Easter Bunny while hunting Easter eggs at night.
CLAY COUNTY — Northland families looking for egg-hunting fun will have eggcellent opportunities throughout the Easter season. The following is a chronological, although possibly not exhaustive list of events in Gladstone, Kearney, Liberty and Smithville.
Kearney
• Easter egg hunt, games and prizes, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1, at Oak Pointe of Kearney, 200 Meadowbrook Drive.
• Easter egg hunt, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Radiant Life Church, 704 N. Jefferson St. Multiple hunts will be divided by age groups. There will also be chances to take pictures with the Easter Bunny.
• Easter egg hunt, 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, Kearney Bible Church, 15019 Clear Creek Drive. There will also be food and a bounce house.
• Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Waters Hardware, 200 W. Missouri Highway 92. There will also be chances to get photos taken with the Easter Bunny.
• Egg-stravaganza featuring egg hunts, face painting, bounce houses, snacks, large lite demonstrations and visits with the Easter Bunny; 1 p.m. April 8, Crossroads Community Church, 2855 Edgar Petty Road; reserve a spot on the church’s Facebook event page.
Liberty
• Big Bunny Trail Hunt, Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 9, hosted by Liberty Parks and Recreation along a section of the trail at Northwyck Park, 1617 Ridgeway Drive. Bunny cutouts are along the trail for families to find; activity sheet available at libertymissouri.gov. First 500 returned completed sheets to Liberty Community Center receive a prize.
• Easter egg hunt and kites flying, 10 a.m. April 8, Chandler Baptist Church, 11401 NE Missouri Highway 33.
• Kids Spring Jamboree, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Shoal Creek Living History Museum, 7000 NE Barry Road. There will be an egg hunt, 19th century games and photo opportunities. Tickets, $5 each for ages older than 3.
• Kansas City Police Department Friends & Family Cop Hop Easter Egg Hunt, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, KC Regional Police Academy, 6885 NE Pleasant Valley Road. There will also be food trucks, games, bunny photos, balloons and crafts.
Smithville
• Easter egg-stravaganza with an egg hunt and visit from the Easter Bunny, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Pack’s Hardware, 116 N. U.S. Highway 169.
• Community Easter egg hunt with thousands of eggs and visits with the Easter Bunny, starting at 10 a.m. April 8, in Heritage Park, 320 E. Main St. Hunts will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and will be broken into age groups of 0 to 3, 4 to 7 and 8 and older. Golden ticket eggs can be redeemed for golden prizes.
