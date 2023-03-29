CLAY COUNTY — Northland families looking for egg-hunting fun will have eggcellent opportunities throughout the Easter season. The following is a chronological, although possibly not exhaustive list of events in Gladstone, Kearney, Liberty and Smithville.

Kearney

Big Bunny Trail Hunt includes bunny cutouts

The bunnies and eggs on the Liberty Trail Hunt will look like this along the Northwyck Park trail.
Kids of all ages 'egg'cited by Smithville's egg hunt

Before a previous year’s Smithville Easter Egg Hunt in Heritage Park, sisters Abigail and Olivia Dake posed for a picture. This year’s community egg hunt is Saturday, April 8.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.