'Emily' takes her writing to new 'Heights'

The titular “Emily” is Emily Bronte, the youngest of the famous female Bronte scribes. I know, yawn, another period piece. On the contrary, one of my favorite indie actresses, Frances O'Connor ("Mansfield Park," "The Conjuring 2") in her directorial debut has managed to conjure a wholly unique perspective on the writer and present the atmosphere of the mid-19th century with an equally unique hand.
This is not the typical romantic storyline spoken in archaic English meant to perplex you and lull you to sleep. Utilizing the particularly expressive visage of relative newcomer Emma Mackey (“Death on the Nile," “Sex Education”), O’Connor immediately shows her skill at turning a quiet moment into an earth-shattering revelation with just a look or the sound of the rain.
Emily Bronte is the author of “Wuthering Heights," the only novel she published before dying at the age of 30, just 1 year after its publication. The novel scandalized British society for decades for its provocative portrayal of unbridled and wanton passion, with none of the typical morays of the time.
This film portrays Emily as a young woman who lived that very experience and then had it just spill over onto the page, taking her last breath with it. I appreciate O’Connor’s literal way into the subject matter. Her deft hand and the cinematic beauty make it irrelevant whether it’s apocryphal or not.
Emily’s large set of siblings lost their mother young and then because of those consumptive times, lost one sibling after another as well. Emily perhaps felt the absence of her mother the most and was closest to her brother Branwell, played by Fionn Whitehead ("Dunkirk," "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"), who enabled her agoraphobia and encouraged her to remain in their childhood and write dark stories together, imbibing Opium (in O’Connor’s vision) and reveling in the abundant rain of the moored countryside.
Emily also idolized her sister Charlotte, whose abundant achievements and seriousness made her the most disapproving of the clan aside from their father, whom all wanted to please most of all. Emily had no interest in having friends outside this tightknit family and was eventually homeschooled due to the difficulties she encountered being away from home.
Soon Emily became enamored of her holy French instructor, finding her own Heathcliff in him. For a time, her brother’s love coupled with Heathcliff’s was intoxicating, until jealousy, addiction, guilt and deceit tore them apart, again O’Connor’s personal vision. Emily eventually lost them both over a lie, then herself, but not before penning the famous book inspired by her pain.
For a movie so lovingly a tribute to words, much is shown without dialog, but instead in gifted faces and earthly sounds. The soundtrack relies just as much on crashing waves and thunder under lovemaking, the scratching of her quill and stifled sniffles and sudden thunderstorms that accentuate Emily’s moody extremes and eventually kill her as on the typical but sporadic and understated classical melodies so often associated with repressed period pieces. Emma Mackey’s Oscar performance is less repressed.
Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.
