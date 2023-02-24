'Emily' takes her writing to new 'Heights'

Actress Emma Mackey plays Emily Bronte in a new biopic directed by Frances Ann O'Connor, British-Australian actress and director.

 Submitted Photo

The titular “Emily” is Emily Bronte, the youngest of the famous female Bronte scribes. I know, yawn, another period piece. On the contrary, one of my favorite indie actresses, Frances O'Connor ("Mansfield Park," "The Conjuring 2") in her directorial debut has managed to conjure a wholly unique perspective on the writer and present the atmosphere of the mid-19th century with an equally unique hand.

This is not the typical romantic storyline spoken in archaic English meant to perplex you and lull you to sleep. Utilizing the particularly expressive visage of relative newcomer Emma Mackey (“Death on the Nile," “Sex Education”), O’Connor immediately shows her skill at turning a quiet moment into an earth-shattering revelation with just a look or the sound of the rain.

Simonie Wilson’s love of movies began as a child in the ‘70s going to drive-ins with her family. She is a board member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle, a Women Film Critics Circle member and a member of the Denver Film Critics Association. She can be reached online at facebook.com/RedVineReviewer.

