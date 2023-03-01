featured top story Firehouse bash for kids March 11 Mar 1, 2023 Mar 1, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — The annual Firehouse Bash for children in Kearney will return at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11.The bash is a blacklight party for students in grades six through nine. There will be music, games, activities and prizes at the venue, Radiant Life Church, 704 N. Jefferson St. Tickets are $5.Search “Firehouse Bash” on Facebook for more details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Firehouse Bash Firehouse Community Center Kearney Fun For Children In Kearney Things To Do In Kearney × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll Should businesses require COVID-19 vaccination as condition of employment for employees? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Clay County Sheriff’s Office pledges to increase percentage of women deputies Wealth of socialization opportunities await Kearney seniors LMS Theatre presents 'Shrek the Musical JR.' Smithville, Kearney begin postseason play tonight Smithville Honor Roll Tough district competition awaits Liberty, Liberty North Kearney's Ryder Shelton wins back-to-back state titles Deforestation to blame for reduction in rainfall across tropics: study Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAn earthquake could hit Missouri at any time: Here's what to knowStatins, Thiazides can increase blood sugar,risk of diabetesIs Kim Gardner right? Fact-checking the claims on case related to St. Louis crashParson says he’ll work with mayor to replace embattled St. Louis prosecutorCounty treasurer retains seat after winning lawsuit against Clay CountyMeghan McCain 'horrified' by suggestions she uses weight-loss drug after giving birthMichael “Travis” BarnesDaylight saving time 2023: What spring forward will look like in MissouriWhat we know about the suspected driver in volleyball player crash in downtown St. LouisB&B Theatres’ owners receive Service to Mankind award Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Mar 26 Liberty Community Chorus Spring Concert Sun, Mar 26, 2023
