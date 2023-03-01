Firehouse Bash 2023

KEARNEY — The annual Firehouse Bash for children in Kearney will return at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

The bash is a blacklight party for students in grades six through nine. There will be music, games, activities and prizes at the venue, Radiant Life Church, 704 N. Jefferson St. Tickets are $5.

