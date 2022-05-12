Fishing derby brings out Kearney families

KEARNEY — The first-ever Kearney Lions Club children’s fishing derby brought out handfuls of families to the lake in Jesse James Park Saturday, May 7.
During the catch-and-release event, children were split into age groups ranging from 5 to 9 and 10 to 14. They were awarded prizes for what they reeled in.
“We had a great time,” said Lions Club representative Marion Hood. “Lots of kids.”
Hood also thanked the Missouri Department of Conservation and Kearney Knights of Columbus for their assistance with the event.
“(We) enjoyed great weather, good food and presented prizes to all,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.