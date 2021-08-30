SMITHVILLE — Students in grades seven through 12 from Smithville are invited to a downtown foam party after Friday night Warriors football games in Courtyard Park, located at Main and Bridge streets. Each Friday event will run from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. through Oct. 15.
At the Sept. 3 party, Grace Community Church is going to partner with North Lake Church and the Smithville Community in Action group and provide a drawing for a pair of Apple Air Pods. There will also be games such as 9-Square and Gaga Ball, yard games including Jenga and cornhole, a foam machine, music, food truck and virtual reality games.
Smithville CIA is a coalition of community members who develop, implement, and evaluate youth prevention programs to increase youth resiliency and reduce substance use.
More information about CIA’s monthly meeting dates and location as well as a listing of the upcoming Friday night sponsors and activities can be found on the Smithville Community in Action Facebook page. More information about the coalition is also available by contacting Kelly Boley at boleyk2019@gmail.com.
