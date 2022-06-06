Spirit of patriotism

Logan Windle, K.D. Stafford and Lexy Stafford depict the family of one of Smithville founder Humphrey Smith's sons in an Independence Day skit presented by the Smithville Historical Society. This year's Founders Day in Smithville is from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18, at the historical society, 210 N. Bridge St.

 Amy Neal/Staff Photo

SMITHVILLE — Smithville Historical Society will celebrate Founders Day in Smithville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18, at the historical society, 210 N. Bridge St.

The day includes laying of a wreathing at founder of Smithville, Humphrey Smith’s, grave; live music from Folk Pickers, reenactments of historical 1800s’ life from Shoal Creek Living History Museum; tours of the Smithville Historic Museum; carriage rides; free kids games with prizes; crafts for Father’s Day; and food.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.