SMITHVILLE — Smithville Historical Society will celebrate Founders Day in Smithville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18, at the historical society, 210 N. Bridge St.
The day includes laying of a wreathing at founder of Smithville, Humphrey Smith’s, grave; live music from Folk Pickers, reenactments of historical 1800s’ life from Shoal Creek Living History Museum; tours of the Smithville Historic Museum; carriage rides; free kids games with prizes; crafts for Father’s Day; and food.
