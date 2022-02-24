LIBERTY — Since 2004, the Harriman-Jewell Series has made it a mission to bring live, performing arts to audiences free of cost to anyone in the community who is able to attend. That commitment is to bring these Discovery Concerts featuring young, emerging artists to the schedule.
This concert, featuring the British pianist, Martin James Bartlett, will be the 56th free Discovery Concert presented to the community.
Bartlett's concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at Gano Hall on the William Jewell College, 500 College Hill.
The concert is free and parking is free on the campus visitor lots marked for the event.
Face coverings will be required for this event. Proof of vaccination required for all adult attendees, 18 and older. Children under 18 may attend with proof of vaccination or proof of negative PCR test within 72 hours of the event.
In 2014, Bartlett won the title of BBC Young Musician, and he regularly performs on BBC TV and radio broadcasts. Prince Charles awarded Bartlett the prestigious Queen Mother Rose Bowl in March 2019 on behalf of the Royal College of Music. In November 2019, he won both the Harriman-Jewell Series prize, awarded by Series director Clark Morris, and first prize at the Young Concert Artists International Auditions.
The program will include Joseph Haydn's Sonata No. 31 in A-flat major, "Where Beauty Dwells" by Sergei Rachmaninoff and "La Valse" by Maurice Ravel.
While the concert is free, tickets still need to be printed. Find that link at tickets.hjseries.org/962/963.
