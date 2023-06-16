featured top story Free snow cones June 24 in Kearney Jun 16, 2023 Jun 16, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — Families can get a free snow cone from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the splash pad in Kearney’s Lion Park off Jefferson Street.The snow cones are provided by the Kearney Strong effort from Nelson Home Group.For more details, search “Splash into summer with Kearney Strong” on Facebook. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Kate Moss pays homage to 1997 Diet Coke man in new campaign How often do people clean their bathrooms? Bryan Cranston enjoyed wearing a mask during COVID-19 pandemic Alexandra Bure 'struggled' with body changes during pregnancy John Boyega urges Jamie Foxx to pick up the phone Tom Grennan says getting drunk gave him the confidence to sing From Princess Peach to Ellie: The Most Popular Female Gaming Characters in The United States Highway patrol is working St. Louis interstates despite trooper shortage Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTar spot found in northwest Missouri corn'It was pretty wild!' Ashley Graham was discovered in a mall aged 12Taylor Swift makes another generous donation to Detroit food bankLegal marijuana puts drug-sniffing police dogs out of work in Missouri3 juveniles taken into custody following mini motorbike theftsSave your gas receipts? Missouri motorists can soon claim another gas tax refund.The Law For Carrying Firearms In Public In MissouriLiberty North alum selected for Hollywood internship5 Bulldogs land on all-state teamLiberty native vies for Miss Missouri title Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
