LIBERTY — At 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Clay County African American Legacy Inc. will host an African American Read-In at Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St. in Liberty.

Garrison Cultural Center will join over 5.9 million readers around the world during the month of February as part of an initiative that encourages communities to read together while focusing on African American literature and writers, reads an event press release.

