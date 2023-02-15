LIBERTY — At 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Clay County African American Legacy Inc. will host an African American Read-In at Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St. in Liberty.
Garrison Cultural Center will join over 5.9 million readers around the world during the month of February as part of an initiative that encourages communities to read together while focusing on African American literature and writers, reads an event press release.
In 1990, the first African American Read-In was sponsored by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English.
To participate, select an excerpt from a book, speech, poem, essay or anything else authored by African Americans to bring to Garrison Cultural Center. The read-in has been endorsed by the International Reading Association.
The goal, according to organizers, is to make the celebration of African American literacy a traditional part of Black History Month activities. Coordinators are local poet Shelton Ponder and Liberty resident Shelly Ibok. The event is free and open to the public.
