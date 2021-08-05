Girls night out event, fashion show Aug. 18

HOLT- A girl's night out event featuring a fashion show, cocktail hour, several local vendors and food trucks will be at Tobacco Barn Farm, special events center, 18503 Missouri Highway 33.
The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. Clothing vendors featured will include The Closet at Single Handedly Liz, Three Birdies Boutique, ZORA Boutique and Urban Edge Co.
