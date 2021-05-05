HOLT — Tobacco Barn Farm and the Kearney Enrichment Council will revive the glitz and glam of the Roaring 20s during a Golden 20s Gala starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the farm wedding and event space, 18503 Missouri Highway 33 in Holt.
The event is a fundraiser for the enrichment council, which provides children's and seniors programming at Firehouse Community Center in downtown Kearney.
The evening includes dinner, dancing, a large raffle and an auction.
"Each ticket comes with dinner and a chance to win over 50 raffle items. This is a fun and unique opportunity that wouldn't be possible without the support of our local businesses and partners. Make sure you hit interested to see our updates on raffle items, venue decorations and more," states an event posting from the enrichment council on Facebook.
Tickets are still available for purchase online at signupgenius.com/go/9040d4eada928a7fe3-piccadilly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.