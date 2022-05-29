KEARNEY — Two golf tournaments during the same weekend will support two different Kearney organizations. On Friday, June 17, at Club at MariMack, a fundraising tournament will benefit the Kearney High School Athletics Hall of Fame. The other, the following day at the same course, will raise funds for the Shop With a Cop charity event.
The Hall of Fame tournament, a four-man scramble, includes a catered barbecue lunch and sponsorship availabilities. Learn more and register by scanning the QR code on the flyer attached to the online version of this story at MyCourierTribune.com.
The Shop With a Cop tournament, also a four-man scramble, starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 18. The event raises funds for the charitable organization that takes underserved children on a Christmas shopping spree for presents during the holiday season in December. Learn more by calling 903-2677 or emailing dparker@kearneymo.us.
