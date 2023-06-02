featured top story Gospel sing at historic church June 4 Jun 2, 2023 Jun 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A free afternoon of gospel singing and patriotic will be held at the historic Mt. Gilead Church at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at 15918 Plattsburg Road. submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — A free afternoon of gospel singing and patriotic will be held at the historic Mt. Gilead Church at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at 15918 Plattsburg Road.The county historic site dates back to the 1870s. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Prosecuting attorney receives death threats in Ralph Yarl shooting case Smithville Kiwanis fishing derby tomorrow Smithville girls soccer heads to finals Honor Rolls - Kansas City North & Liberty Liberty Summer Band begins summer concerts June 6 Kearney Senior Fair June 8 Hallmark Reveals 2023 Christmas in July Lineup, Including 2 New Movies Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. (hip) has minor injury Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHere are the Catholic parishes that will close or merge in the Archdiocese of St. LouisRobert Dean HeadWhat is the St. Louis Archdiocese’s plan for my parish?Smithville debate team needs help getting to nationalsKearney girls win 1st state championshipClifton 'Ed' CollinsMcGuire, Wisdom no-hit Rockhurst; send Eagles back to final fourSmithville's Farrell wins state championshipBearded Runner Scott Green faces colon cancerRetired police chief, city councilman leaves legacy of service Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Jun 3 Confederate Memorial Day June 3, 2023 Sat, Jun 3, 2023 Jun 3 Liberty High School Class of 1991 Reunion Sat, Jun 3, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.