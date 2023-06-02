Gospel sing at historic church June 4

A free afternoon of gospel singing and patriotic will be held at the historic Mt. Gilead Church at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at 15918 Plattsburg Road.

 submitted photo

KEARNEY — A free afternoon of gospel singing and patriotic will be held at the historic Mt. Gilead Church at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at 15918 Plattsburg Road.

The county historic site dates back to the 1870s.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.