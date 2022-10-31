Halloween spending shows October 31 isn't just kids' play

Figures from the National Retail Federation suggest that adults also love this holiday that traces its origins back to the Celtic festival of Samhain.

 Metro Creative

The magic of Halloween is often seen on the costumed faces of kids who anxiously await their chance to dress up and go trick-or-treating every year. However, figures from the National Retail Federation suggest that adults also love this holiday that traces its origins back to the Celtic festival of Samhain.

During the festival of Samhain, which historians have noted was mentioned in Old Irish literature that dates from the 10th century onward, people would engage in various activities and rituals, including wearing costumes. These activities were intended to ward off ghosts.

