While COVID-19 has canceled many Halloween events across the Northland, some groups are still attempting to offer the community and its children a chance to enjoy the holiday.
During the following events, participation may be limited to allow for physical distancing and may require participants to wear appropriate masks over their noses and mouths in accordance with county public health requirements.
Kearney
Costume contest
The Courier-Tribune is offering a costume contest to those throughout the Northland. To enter for a chance to win a $50 Visa gift card, upload a picture of you in your costume by Nov. 2 by clicking on the contest link at mycouriertribune.com/contests.
A winner will be chosen Nov. 4.
Halloween Blast
The annual Halloween Blast at Kearney’s Firehouse Community Center returns Saturday, Oct. 31, at the center, 106 S. Jefferson St.
The evening begins at 4 p.m. and includes trick-or-treating from decorated vehicles, vendor booths, a free craft, hot dogs and costume contest. There will also be a haunted house from 6:30 to 9 p.m. that is geared toward teens 14 and older.
Donations will be collected for the Kearney Food Pantry.
“All COVID-19 restrictions are being taken seriously in this event. We will have hand sanitizer and other precautions being added,” states an event release.
For more details, email kurt@kearneyenrichment.org.
Liberty
Fairy Tale Forest
Beginning Thursday, Oct. 22, this year’s Fairy Tale Forest at Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, 407 N. LaFrenz Road, has been altered to fit with current COVID-19 restrictions.
Rather than characters along the Sanctuary trail, there will be at least 100 jack-o-lanterns to illuminate the path through Sunday, Oct. 25. The trail will be open 6 to 9 p.m.
Visitors are encouraged to dress up for Halloween and there will be a treat bag to take home.
Tickets are $5 with proceeds benefiting the nature sanctuary. Presale tickets are available at mltns.square.site/shop/10.
FastKick
From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, FastKick Martial Arts Center, 106 Forrest Ave., will be offering a socially distant trunk-or-treat event in the parking lot. The event will also include board breaking demonstrations and other fun.
The event is free and open to the public. For those who would like to join the event, call FastKick at 781-3800 or email info@FastKickTKD.com.
Northland Rolladium
The Northland Rolladium, 1020 Kent St., is holding its first Fun and Safe Trunk or Treat Sunday, Oct. 25. From 2 to 4 p.m., the event will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Clay County Public Health Center.
All participants will be required to wear masks and socially distance. This is an outdoor event in a large parking lot.
For business representatives or other groups joining the event, they must wear masks, provide treats and determine a way to hand out candy with no contact to visitors.
For those interested, call 792-0590 or email northlandsk8@gmail.com.
Smithville
Haunted Campground
Smithville’s annual Haunted Campground returns to Smith’s Fork Park from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1601 Missouri Highway DD in Smithville. This is a free, kid-friendly event.
Guests will be expected to follow a one-way route through the campground. Additionally, there is a Haunted Campground Costume Contest sponsored by Heritage Tractor.
To enter the costume contest, take a picture of yourself or group wearing costumes Saturday and send the photo to Smithville’s Haunted Campground Facebook page via Facebook Messenger by 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 and specify the category the photo is intended for, ages 6 and under, ages 7 to 12, ages 13 and older or groups of three or more.
Pictures will be posted on Facebook from Monday to Thursday, Oct. 26 through 29. Winners will be announced Friday, Oct. 30.
Harvest Festival
Emmanuel Bible Church is hosting a free and first-ever annual Harvest Festival from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at 411 NW 179th St.
This holiday event will feature free food, music, games, candy and a petting zoo.
“Emmanuel Bible Church desires to offer a safe environment for young families to enjoy Oct. 31st,” an Emmanuel Bible Church Facebook post states. “Harvest Festival will offer bluegrass music, including a guest appearance from upcoming band Blood & Hyssop ... .”
For more information and updates, visit @ebcsmithville on Instagram and Facebook.
Across the Northland
QuikTrip convenience stores with QT Kitchens will offer free vanilla soft serve cones to children ages 12 and under who are dressed in costumes and trick-or-treat in stores between 4 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
