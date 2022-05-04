SMITHVILLE — Members of the Smithville Historical Society are seeking public assistance in raising funds for needed roof repairs at one of the city’s historical sites, the South Gale School, located off Church Street in the city’s downtown.
According to Historical Society representative Carol Dawkins, the society needs to raise up to $7,000 for the roof work. The structure, built in 1922, was a one-room school building originally located at Missouri Highways C and 92, west of Smithville. It was used as a schoolhouse, according to historic records, until the early 1950s.
Today, the building serves as an event and meeting space for the historical society, providing lessons from the past.
To help collect needed funds, the historical society set up donation buckets in 17 locations across the city. Buckets are located around downtown at Cornerstone Coffee, Chops BBQ & Catering, The Warrior Shop, Smithville TT Bar, Jean’s Flowers and Gifts and Humphrey’s Sports Bar and Grill.
Donation buckets are also located in businesses along U.S. Highway 169 including Victory Chevrolet, Kum & Go gas station, KoZak’s Laketown Grill, Packs Hardware, Pizza Hut and Cenex gas station. Other locations include Aroma Bistro, La Fuente, Bill’s Barber & Style Shop and Captain’s Corner in Paradise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.