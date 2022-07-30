SMITHVILLE — A “Let’s Talk History” presentation featuring the history of longtime Smithville business Major Lumber will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Guest speaker Ron Major will highlight the business’ more than 100 years during the presentation at First Christian Church, located on North Bridge Street in Smithville.
The presentation is sponsored by the American Legion and Smithville Historical Society and is free to attend for members. Non-member entrance fee is $10. To learn more, call Blaine Stafford at 534-8300.
