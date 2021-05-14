SMITHVILLE — As the COVID-19 pandemic eases, communities are returning to hosting large events for the public. Smithville is no exception as this weekend will be a hive of activity in the lake-adjacent Northland city.
Gravel Grinder
Hundreds of cyclists from across the nation will return to downtown Smithville before the sun rises Saturday, May 15, to take part in the Humphrey's Gravel Grinder bicycle race. The annual event includes chip-timed races with 25- to 200-mile options. The 25-mile race starts at 6 a.m. while the 50- and 100-mile options start at 7 a.m. and the 25-mile race begins at 9 a.m.
All race proceeds benefit Smithville Parks and Recreation. Registration is open until 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 14.
Spectators along with cyclists' family and friends are welcome to attend and cheer on the cyclists as all races begin downtown off Main Street.
For more details, visit facebook.com/events/3394282967352704/ or bikereg.com/48251.
Outdoor Movie Night
Smithville Parks and Recreation, with sponsorship from Smithville Community in Action, will bring family movie nights back to Courtyard Park starting this Saturday. The movie will begin around 8 p.m. or dark. The park is located at Bridge and Main Streets. The film screened will be "The Croods A New Age."
Families are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for sitting.
"You can come earlier for some live music and food trucks as part of the communitywide Humphrey’s Gravel Grinder sponsored by Orange Mud finish line celebration," states a release.
Missouri bicentennial events
Also downtown on Saturday will be a wood-splitting and two-person log sawing contest sponsored by American Legion Post No. 58 in honor of the state's 200th anniversary year.
The event runs noon to 4 p.m. and a $5 donation is requested.
