SMITHVILLE — The annual Hot Summer Nights concert schedule has returned to Smithville, with concerts taking place each Saturday in August. All shows begin at 6 p.m. and take place on the Ali Kemp Memorial Stage in Courtyard Park, located downtown at the corner of Bridge and Main streets.
On Aug. 14, Dirty Bourbon Band will perform. The theme for the evening is Bike Night, with bicycles and motorcycles on display. Attendees are welcome to bring their bikes to the free show.
Aug. 21, rising country and pop star and Smithville native Casi Joy will perform. The night will also feature free ice cream for eventgoers.
The last show in the series will feature the band Rock Bottom and a car show presented by the local historical society and American Legion post.
