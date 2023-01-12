‘Humor Me!’ Winter Reading Challenge returns Jan. 15

Mid-Continent Public Library’s Winter Reading Challenge returns Jan. 15, and this year’s theme is “Humor Me,” offering participants a chance to tickle their funny bones as they read five books by March 15, according to a library press release.
The annual program encourages adults to reconnect with the practice of leisure reading, and participants who read five titles (comedy or any other genre) between Jan. 15 and March 15 will earn a commemorative coffee mug as well as the chance to win a B&B Theatres Gold Card, good for one film a day for a year.
“Reading for fun offers tremendous cognitive benefits, including reducing stress— something many of us need these days! And what better way to further relax than to explore titles that bring a smile to your face,” said Amy Fisher, manager of MCPL’s Information and Reader Services Department. “No matter what your reading preferences are — fiction or nonfiction, humor or horror —our team can find you the perfect reads to curl up with.”
Although participants, who must be 18 or older, don’t have to read within the theme, Library staff have compiled a long list of suggested reads with a wide variety of comedic influence for those who love to laugh — from dry and dark humor, to satire, to slapstick and comedy of errors. The full reading list, which can be found online or at MCPL branches, is divided into fiction and nonfiction.
In keeping with the theme, the library system has partnered with B&B Theatres to host the free “Humor Me Film Series.” Attendees can the Liberty Cinema 12 B&B location, 1903 Victory Drive, at 1 at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1, and Feb. 15 to enjoy the free comedy screenings: "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" on Feb. 1 (PG), and Sleepless in Seattle on Feb. 15 (PG).
Register for free at mymcpl.org/WRCFilms. Movie titles and screening schedule subject to change.
For more information about the Winter Reading Challenge, including a full list of rules, more details about the prize, and the suggested reading list compiled by MCPL staff, visit mymcpl.org/WinterReading.
