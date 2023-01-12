‘Humor Me!’ Winter Reading Challenge returns Jan. 15
Submitted Photo

Mid-Continent Public Library’s Winter Reading Challenge returns Jan. 15, and this year’s theme is “Humor Me,” offering participants a chance to tickle their funny bones as they read five books by March 15, according to a library press release.

The annual program encourages adults to reconnect with the practice of leisure reading, and participants who read five titles (comedy or any other genre) between Jan. 15 and March 15 will earn a commemorative coffee mug as well as the chance to win a B&B Theatres Gold Card, good for one film a day for a year.

