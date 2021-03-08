From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20, at Penguin Park, 4124 NE Vivion Road, Northland artist Kevin Worley has partnered with KC Parks and designed some merchandise featuring the iconic penguin, kangaroo, giraffe and elephant located at the ever-popular Northland park. He recently published a coloring and activity book about the park. A limited number of coloring books will be available for purchase as well as signing from the Worley.
Worley grew up in Kansas City’s Northland, where he enjoyed many trips to Penguin Park with his siblings and friends. After graduating from North Kansas City High School and the Missouri School of Journalism, he worked for more than 20 years in publishing, marketing communications, and video production. Following that, he spent five years teaching art in the North Kansas City School District before pursuing his own artistic ventures as well as setting up his own art studio.
The coloring book can also be purchased from Amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.