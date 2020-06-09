LIBERTY — In an effort to show support for Liberty business owners in the Historic Dowtown Liberty District, residents decorated cars for a parade that drove around the Liberty Square Saturday, June 6.
Although the car parade got off to a rocky start, taking a detour route rather than the one originally agreed upon, parade participants drove by business owners who remained excited and held signs thanking participants for their support.
The route was corrected and cars made their way around the square honking horns while business owners cheered.
