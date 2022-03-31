LIBERTY — The next Worship Through the Arts concert series event at Liberty United Methodist Church, 1001 Sunset Ave., will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in the sanctuary.
The concert is titled “In Praise and Remembrance” and is a concert of music and spoken word. It is presented in response to the pandemic and conflict in the world – praising God for his blessings, honoring those lost during this time and giving hope for the path forward, writes director Bryan Taylor.
Performers in this concert include Kansas City composer and pianist Mark Hayes, Kansas City actor Robert Gibby Brand, retired UMKC choral professor Dr. Eph Ehley, Kansas City soprano Alyssa Toepfer, pianist and organist Sharon Parker, and Taylor.
Admission is free, but donations will be collected.
The Worship Through the Arts Concert Series began in 2001 as an outreach program of the Liberty UMC Music Department for the congregation, the Liberty community and the surrounding Kansas City area.
