LIBERTY — Jazz and Java featuring the jazz bands from Discovery and Liberty middle schools and the Liberty High School Steel Drum Ensemble and Jazz Band will begin playing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
The "coffee shop" will be at Liberty High School's Performing Arts Center lobby and the cafeteria, 200 Blue Jay Dr.
Tickets at the door are $15 for adults. Kids kindergarten through 12th grade can get in for $7 and band students are free as well as those ages 5 and under.
Admission includes life music, unlimited coffee and dessert. Parking will be near the performing arts center.
