LIBERTY — On most first Mondays of the month, barring holidays or weather, the Corbin Theatre presents free monthly jazz concerts.
Community musicians have gathered together for years. The free informal concert starts at 6 p.m. in the theater space at the Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St.
The show usually ends around 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.