Jewell Theatre Company presents ‘The Learnéd Ladies’

LIBERTY — The Jewell Theatre Company will present “The Learnéd Ladies” by Moliere, adapted and translated by Freyda Thomas. Jewell’s production is part of a citywide KCMOliere 400 in 2022, which celebrates the French playwright’s 400 birthday. Performances of Moliere’s work are being produced around Liberty by professional and academic companies.
Chris McCoy, assistant professor of theater and artistic director of the company, said Moliere is the second most produced playwright in the Western canon, second only to Shakespeare.
“This play satirizes the 17th century social phenomena of préciosité, which was defined by lively conversation, playful word games and an obsession of artistic pursuits. This modern-day translation is given a postmodern interpretation in Jewell Theatre Company’s production. The costumes are a hybrid of contemporary dress and traditional silhouettes to illustrate the timelessness of Moliere’s themes. Students have cited comparisons with current social trends of the play, such as ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians,’” McCoy said.
The plot deals with the character Henriette, who wishes to marry Lysandre, but three women in her life have other ideas. The women are Henriette’s mother, Philamente; sister, Armande; and aunt, Belise (the Learned Ladies of the title). They are smitten with the poet Trissotin, and these three Learned Ladies scheme to marry Henriette off to this charlatan, who plagiarizes other poets’ work in order to gain favor of the Learned Ladies.
The stock characters created by Moliere are given a contemporary twist in Thomas’ translation, McCoy said.
“Moliere’s signature style of writing in verse is preserved in this adaptation, but with contemporary language that makes the play both accessible and entertaining for contemporary audiences,” he said.
Emma Mayfield, a senior who plays Belise, said she has learned a lot doing this show.
“I’ve grown in my theater career and I’ve taken a lot from different lessons that I’ve gone through and different plays that I’ve participated in. This one is all of them coming together. There’s a lot of comfortability that comes with doing comedy and I’ve performed a lot of drama in my life. Doing Shakespeare prepared me for doing this type of show,” she said.
Junior Paige Wright, who plays Philamente, said there have been hurdles getting used to verse and playing into the rhyming.
“I believe audiences can let themselves be entranced by the language and you’re going to be really invested and enjoy the comedy and the message of the show,” Wright said.
Senior Jaimeson Satterfield, who plays Chrysalle, said people will enjoy the humor, but will have to listen a bit more closely than with other shows.
“I’ve definitely learned to interpret language,” he said.
“I would encourage anyone coming to see the show to keep an open mind. When you come to see things like Shakespeare you might come in thinking, ‘Oh, it’s going to be a little too complicated for me to understand.’ In fact, we’re working to make sure the audience understands and that you do want to laugh, so just come in with an open mind for comedy,” Mayfield said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.