KEARNEY — The eloquent sounds of the Kansas City Symphony will soon be heard in Kearney when the symphony brings one of its mobile Music Box performances to Lions Park Saturday, June 26. The show begins at 11 a.m. and the park is located downtown next to and behind Firehouse Community Center in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.
The concert, according to the Kansas City Symphony website, will include members of the symphony playing violin, cello and clarinet. Works to be performed include folk music, well-known, contemporary hits such as “Over the Rainbow” and “You Raise Me Up” as well as a mix of classics like pieces from famed operas “Carmen” and “La bohème” and ragtime staples from Missouri’s own Scott Joplin.
The free show will be the first for the symphony in Kearney.
“From much-loved works to pieces that will become your favorites, don’t miss this,” states the Kansas City Symphony’s website.
The park’s renovated band stand area, splash pad and new playground equipment will provide the perfect backdrop for a fun day of music for all ages, said Kearney Parks and Recreation representatives Eric Marshall and Ryan Marcotte, adding the show is a great way for the symphony to reach audiences it may not otherwise reach.
“We need this in Kearney,” said Marcotte, assistant parks director.
‘It’s great because people can come out and sit there in the grass and enjoy a great show,” said Marshall, parks director.
Eventgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for sitting. For a complete performance schedule, visit the symphony’s website, kcsymphony.org.
