LIBERTY — An ensemble with from the Kansas City Symphony will offer a short concert starting at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Friday, May 7 at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music. The event is free and open to the public.
The event will take place in the open field to the north of the gravel parking lot. Parking is available throughout the park and staff will be on hand to assist.
As a reminder, no alcohol is allowed in the park and eventgoers must space themselves out at least six feet apart.
