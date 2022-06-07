KEARNEY — On Saturday, June 11, Kearney will honor longtime Police Chief Tom Carey with a retirement celebration and public concert at Kearney Amphitheater. Carey retired earlier this year after 37 years at the helm of the city’s police force.
To celebrate Carey and the community, the free concert at 7 p.m. will feature performances from Carl and Vicky Worden and Dennis Laffon’s Great Balls of Fire. The Wordens, no strangers to the amphitheater stage, play original material and cover classic and modern country, classic rock and party music. Headliner Dennis Laffoon’s act is a high-energy experience complete with fiery piano.
