KEARNEY — Summer concerts are returning to Kearney Amphitheater this year after a hiatus since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Overlooking a gleaming spring-fed lake, the setting creates a memorable venue incomparable to anything in the area,” states the amphitheater website.
The summer concert schedule, in its 15th year, kicks off with the Kearney Blues Festival Saturday, May 28, at the amphitheater, located in Jesse James Park north of downtown off Missouri Highway 33.
Acts for the festival include Levee Town, Mike Bourne & Kansas City Boogie and Womanish Girl. The show starts at 5 p.m.
On June 11, the city will honor longtime Police Chief Tom Carey with a retirement celebration and public concert at the amphitheater. Carey retired earlier this year after 37 years at the helm of the city’s police force.
“Kearney continues to be one of the top 10 safest communities in the state, and this doesn’t happen by accident. (Carey) has been a great leader and mentor, and the tenure of his officers are a true testament to his leadership. I’m grateful for his service and wish him well in this next chapter,” said Mayor Randy Pogue.
To celebrate Carey and the community, the free concert at 7 p.m. will feature performances from Carl and Vicky Worden and Dennis Laffon’s Great Balls of Fire. The Wordens, no strangers to the amphitheater stage, play original material and cover classic and modern country, classic rock and party music. Headliner Dennis Laffoon’s act is a high-energy experience complete with fiery piano.
“(He) creates an accurate recreation of the original wild man of Rock and Roll, Jerry Lee Lewis,” states the amphitheater’s website.
A Dash of Bluegrass will be Saturday, June 25. This concert features two bluegrass bands: Missouri River Band and Wood Valley Pickers.
One of the largest community events of the year, Kearney’s Independence Day celebration, will be July 3 at the amphitheater. The free event typically brings out upwards of 1,000 visitors to Jesse James Park for a day that includes inflatables for children, a concert and fireworks.
This year’s celebration begins at 5:30 p.m., includes free cotton candy and a performance from "X-Factor" winner Tate Stevens.
On July 23, the Kearney Amphitheater will be amplifying the sounds of classic rock from bands Shooting Star and Missouri. Show starts at 7 p.m.
The Kearney Country Showdown will take the amphitheater stage starting at 5 p.m. Aug. 6. This year’s showdown features amphitheater veteran performers Travis Marvin, Noe Palma and Michael Neal Band.
The summer concert series will conclude Aug. 20 with tributes to classic rock icons. Performers for this show will be Silver Bullet – A Tribute to Bob Seger and Goddesses of Rock, who features songs from Joan Jett, Blondie, Heart, Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks and more. The show starts at 7 p.m.
