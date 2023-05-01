Kearney Amphitheater

The parks and recreation department of Kearney are gearing up for the annual summer concert schedule at Kearney Amphitheater in Jesse James Park, located of Missouri Highway 33. This year’s schedule includes three shows, one in June, July and August.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

The schedule kicks off with Shooting Star and special guest Missouri at 7 p.m. June 17. Kansas City rock band Shooting Star’s debut album was released in 1980 and featured hit songs like “You've Got What I Need, Bring It On,” and “Last Chance.”

