KEARNEY — The parks and recreation department of Kearney is gearing up for the annual summer concert schedule at Kearney Amphitheater in Jesse James Park, located of Missouri Highway 33. This year’s schedule includes three shows, one in June, July and August.
The schedule kicks off with Shooting Star and special guest Missouri at 7 p.m. June 17. Kansas City rock band Shooting Star’s debut album was released in 1980 and featured hit songs like “You've Got What I Need, Bring It On,” and “Last Chance.”
Missouri released their self-titled debut album in 1977 on Panama Records.
Soon after its release, Missouri made the recommended album list in Billboard magazine. The album soon landed itself in heavy rotation in the Midwest, achieving airplay success with their first single, "Movin On.”
Within weeks of the album’s release, they began opening shows for artists such as Golden Earring, The Scorpions, Blackfoot, Sammy Hagar, Nazareth, Rush, Blue Oyster Cult, Van Halen, Jefferson Starship and Ted Nugent.
The annual July 3 celebration will feature a live performance from Kansas City Groove Therapy, playing an eclectic mix of dance tunes. The annual free celebration honors the nation’s birthday and will also featured inflatables for children, cotton candy and fireworks.
Inflatables will be available starting at 5:30 p.m., the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
The Phil Collins experience will take the amphitheater stage for a free show starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 19. The role of Phil Collins is performed British-born and by KC Magazine’s best male vocalist Terry Adams Jr., who is backed by a 12-piece band.
