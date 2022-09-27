KEARNEY — Residents of Kearney may have noticed construction work around the city maintenance facility and pickleball courts/skate park off 19th Street. These efforts are to update and expand both the city’s maintenance facility and park offerings.

“Demolition of our old courts and skate park are underway as we start the construction of the new facility,” Mayor Randy Pogue wrote on social media last week. “The new salt and material storage building is progressing well and should be completed soon. We will have over 10 times the storage for materials and the ability to add solutions to our treatment material now, all to provide a better service during winter weather.”

