The pickleball complex, located near the entry drive of Kearney High School, is being expanded to include 12 new courts, new bathrooms, better lighting, additional parking and a new, smoother surface for the skate park.
The maintenance facility is being located across the street from the pickleball and skate park complex and at the same location as Kearney’s recycling drop-off site at 504 E. 19th St. “It should be done in October,” City Administrator Jim Eldridge said.
Submitted photo/Randy Pogue
KEARNEY — Residents of Kearney may have noticed construction work around the city maintenance facility and pickleball courts/skate park off 19th Street. These efforts are to update and expand both the city’s maintenance facility and park offerings.
“Demolition of our old courts and skate park are underway as we start the construction of the new facility,” Mayor Randy Pogue wrote on social media last week. “The new salt and material storage building is progressing well and should be completed soon. We will have over 10 times the storage for materials and the ability to add solutions to our treatment material now, all to provide a better service during winter weather.”
Construction on both projects began this year. The maintenance facility is located across the street from the pickleball and skate park complex and at the same location as the city’s recycling drop-off site at 504 E. 19th St.
“It should be done in October,” City Administrator Jim Eldridge told the Courier-Tribune. “Our city engineer designed it based on our future expected need for salt (for winter weather road treatments). … It really allows us to address our needs well into the future.”
The cost of the facility is nearly $442,000.
The pickleball complex, located near the entry drive of Kearney High School, is being expanded to include 12 new courts, bathrooms, better lighting, additional parking and a new, smoother surface for the skate park.
Eldridge said materials used on the skate park surface will resist cracking. Construction costs for the park update is nearly $2 million and is being paid for by the voter-approved use tax passed in 2021. Construction is expected to be complete, weather permitting, in the spring of 2023.
“(I’m) excited for both. (It’s) continued improvement for you,” Pogue wrote on social media.
