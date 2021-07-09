Kearney chamber planning Harvest Gala

KEARNEY — Members of the Kearney Chamber of Commerce are planning a Harvest Gala for Sept. 23.
The elegant evening, to take place at Tobacco Barn Farm event space in Holt, will feature a full meal, open bar and entertainment. The event will also feature a Taste of Kearney, a showcase of unique food vendors.
Tickets are available for individuals and tables at kearney.chamberspace.net/event/harvest-gala/157841. Sponsorship opportunities are also available as are Taste of Kearney spots. To learn more, call Executive Director Stacie Bratcher at 628-4229 or email stacie@kearneychamber.org.
