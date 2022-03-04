KEARNEY — The Kearney Enrichment Council’s annual gala will take on a Mardi Gras theme for 2022 and feature dinner, an open bar, entertainment and auctions. Proceeds benefit the council, which oversees Firehouse Community Center and offers family-friendly activities and senior and youth supports and programming throughout the year.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. April 28 at Tobacco Barn Farm, an event space at 18503 Missouri Highway 33 in Holt.
“Over the past 11 years, we at the Kearney Enrichment Council have made strides in Kearney by adding new amenities, emergency services and events. However, due to the new level of growth we have seen in the past three years, we need your help now more than ever. Our youth and senior programs are expanding so quickly that we have outgrown our walls at the Firehouse Community Center. Join us as we focus on new capital improvements in 2022 to prepare a new space to match our growth,” states a release about where funds raised will go.
To learn more, including how to reserve a seat, call 635-0566, email kec@kearneyenrichment.org or search “KEC Annual Gala” on Facebook or Eventbrite.com.
