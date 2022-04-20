KEARNEY — The Kearney Enrichment Council’s annual gala will include a Mardi Gras theme for 2022 and feature dinner, an open bar, entertainment and auctions.
Proceeds benefit the council, which oversees Firehouse Community Center and offers family-friendly activities and senior and youth supports and programming throughout the year.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. April 28 at Tobacco Barn Farm, an event space at 18503 Missouri Highway 33 in Holt.
To learn more, including how to reserve a seat, call 635-0566, email kec@kearneyenrichment.org or search “KEC Annual Gala” on Facebook or Eventbrite.com.
