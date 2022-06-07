A night of activity and fun for a Kearney charity is coming to Chicken N Pickle in North Kansas City from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12. The event benefits Kearney Enrichment Council, which provides community, children and senior programing throughout the year in Kearney.
“What a great way to give back and have a good time and maybe even make new friends. We will play rain or shine on four indoor courts. Spectators are welcome at no charge. All players will play a round robin tournament followed by an elimination tournament. Don't forget to bring some cash for our 50/50 raffle,” states an event release.
Reservations are required as space is limited to 24 teams of two.
“If you don't have a partner, contact us and maybe we can pair up some singles if we get enough interest,” states the release.
For contact, email rachel@kearneyenrichment.org.
