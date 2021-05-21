KEARNEY — The annual Kearney fireworks show will return in 2021 after a pandemic-related hiatus in 2020. This year’s event will be a day earlier than in previous years.
Rather than take place on July 3, the 2021 display will be July 2, with a location to be determined.
“The show would consist of smaller shells,” states board of aldermen meeting notes from Monday, May 17.
Mayor Randy Pogue said accommodations had to be made for this year’s show due to limited product availability.
“Fireworks themselves are, like a lot of items this year, cannot get imported,” said Mayor Randy Pogue during the May 17 meeting. “It was not looking good for us to have a show in general, so we had talked to our local pyro expert, Mr. Bill Shull, about some options. … We were unable to locate a company available and/or a company that had fireworks for the third. The only reason why were able to locate a company on July 2 was another municipality had ordered a show and now backed out."
When location details are released, they will be published in a Courier-Tribune print edition as well as in the Courier-Tribune NOW app and at mycouriertribune.com.
