KEARNEY — The Kearney Enrichment Council will offer its first free drive-in movie night of the season starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, in Jesse James Park, located north of downtown off Missouri Highway 33. The film feature for the “throwback month” is “Space Jam.” The film will be screened near Kearney Amphitheater in the park.
In addition to offering family fun with social distancing in place, the enrichment council is aiding the Kearney Family Foundation by accepting donations for the charity. The foundation provides Christmas gifts, personal hygiene items and months of food supplies to local families in need in time for the Christmas holiday.
For more event details, visit facebook.com/downtownkearneymo.
