KEARNEY — The annual Halloween Blast at Kearney’s Firehouse Community Center returns Saturday, Oct. 31, at the center, 106 S. Jefferson St.
The evening begins at 4 p.m. and includes trick-or-treating from decorated vehicles, vendor booths, a free craft, hot dogs and costume contest.
There will also be a haunted house from 6:30 to 9 p.m. that is geared toward teens 14 and older.
Donations will be collected for the Kearney Food Pantry.
“All COVID-19 restrictions are being taken seriously in this event. We will have hand sanitizer and other precautions being added,” states an event release.
For more details, email kurt@kearneyenrichment.org.
