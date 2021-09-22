Kearney Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever Harvest Gala will kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at popular wedding venue Tobacco Barn Farm in Holt.
The elegant evening, which includes “creative black tie” for attire, will showcase, celebrate and recognize chamber businesses. The event will feature a Taste of Kearney, a showcase of eight unique food vendors; an open bar with cork pull; lots of networking opportunities; a photo booth; presentation of the first annual Business Excellence Awards; live entertainment that includes Dueling Pianos by Will OKeys Entertainment; a yearbook-signing dance party; and other surprises.
The Business Excellence Awards will be announced with winners chosen from community nominees. Winner categories include Rising Star, Chamber Dedication, Biggest Community Impact and Business of the Year.
Tickets are going fast, but some are still available for individuals and tables at kearney.chamberspace.net/event/harvest-gala/157841. To learn more, call Executive Director Stacie Bratcher at 628-4229 or email stacie@kearneychamber.org.
