Kearney Labor Day Races Monday Sep 2, 2023 Sep 2, 2023 Updated 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — It’s almost time for the Kearney Optimist Club’s annual Labor Day Races! This year, the fun starts with registration at 9:30 a.m. and races at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4 along Washington Street in front of Kearney City Hall.There will be foot races; sack races; three-legged races; races for those with bikes, trikes, scooters and skates; an egg toss and more.Kids and parents should bring bike helmets along with their bikes, scooters and/or trikes.Winners of each race will be given coins that can be used to purchase treats at the event.“This is a longtime Kearney tradition. Start your Labor Day off with some good, old-fashioned, family fun. See you there,” reads a release from Optimists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News 'It was a massive war movie': Golda director Guy Nattiv made drastic changes to the story DJ Rachel Winters inspired by 'talented' Paris Hilton Idina Menzel: 'I'm a s***** dancer' Kristin Chenoweth marries Josh Bryant: 'I never planned for this!" ‘Empowered to fight’: Workers unionize amid window of opportunity for labor Conservation department sells native seedlings I’ve experienced a lot of emotional turmoil, says Olivia Rodrigo Joe Biden hails Jimmy Buffett as a 'poet of paradise' Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOwner charged with arson following fire at Liberty Days InnChicken of the woods popular for mushroom huntersLarge senior class ready to lead Smithville volleyballCounty highway department closes parts of Northeast 112th StreetHigh schools in Liberty to gain turf baseball, softball fieldsAndrew Lester, charged in teen's shooting, due back in court Aug. 31Kearney upended by PiratesKearney city surveys shows residents like amenities, but city lacks inclusivityLiberty North extends win streak over LibertyFirefighters help delivery baby Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Sep 7 Fall Open House Downtown Liberty Thu, Sep 7, 2023 Sep 7 Girls Night Out Thu, Sep 7, 2023 Sep 8 Fall Open House Downtown Liberty Fri, Sep 8, 2023 Sep 9 Fall Open House Downtown Liberty Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9 Missouri City Cemetery Association Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9 Missouri City Cemetery Association Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 11 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Mon, Sep 11, 2023 Sep 22 46th Annual Liberty Fall Festival Fri, Sep 22, 2023 Sep 23 Smithville's Junkville Harvest Market & Whiskey Trail Sat, Sep 23, 2023 Oct 5 Witches' Brew ∙ Girls Night Out Thu, Oct 5, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.