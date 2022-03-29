KEARNEY — In honor of Clay County’s bicentennial year, the city of Kearney is pulling out all the stops with the Legends Festival: Rails & Tails. The one-day event - taking place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Kearney Saturday, April 2- will feature live music, historical reenactments, children’s games and activities, food vendors and adult beverages.
The idea for the event started with the city leaders asking those at Kearney Enrichment Council and Firehouse Community Center to take the lead on organizing the festival.
“The city came up with the theme and then we planned it,” said Firehouse Event Coordinator Rachel Washam.
“The fun starts at 10 a.m. and goes all day,” states a social media event post from Firehouse Community Center. “Make sure you carve out some time to learn about your town's history while having a great time!”
Washam said the event is geared toward all ages, with a slew of children’s events running form 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“There will be food trucks for kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” she said. “And then different stuff for those older from 2 to 8.” Wristbands for entrance to children’s activities will be available on site. Activities include games, a rock-climbing wall, bounce houses, pony rides and “all kinds of animals for them to see,” said Washam.
"It's kind of a lot like Oktoberfest, where we have a lot of kid-oriented stuff during the first half of the day," said Firehouse Director Kurt Hamilton. "And then we are trying to celebrate the idea of adults in the afternoon."
There will also be a historical scavenger hunt with prizes, photo area, a western comedy show, reenactments and trivia throughout the day and a Little Mr. and Miss contest.
“That will be at 10:30 a.m. at the stage and there is no sign up for that,” said the event coordinator. “It’s kind of a cowboy, cowgirl kind of theme, but parents can dress their kids up however they’d like.”
Children in the contest will be divided into three age groups: 0 to 2, 3 to 6 and 7 to 11 and 1 trophy per age category will be awarded.
For the adults, there will be dozens of vendors and a beer garden with wristbands for sale allowing access.
Live bands taking the stage range in genre from country to pop hits. They are KC Groove Therapy, Silver Bullets, Tanner Faulk and Michael Neal Band.
“KC Groove Therapy is amazing. They are our headliner,” said Washam. “They play all kinds of different stuff.
